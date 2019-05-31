An employee of Thailand Post supports a customer (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)

Thailand Post allocated 50 million THB (1.57 million USD) to enhance its air mail delivery system and launch a regulated postal authority that screens for unsafe and prohibited items at Suvarnabhumi airport.The mail centre meets international security standards and is certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) in accordance with requirements prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.The Bangkok Post quoted Thailand Post President Smorn Terdthampiboon as saying that the company began developing the regulated postal authority at Suvarnabhumi airport last year, investing in software and related equipment for security systems.She said the mail centre ensures stability and safety for air mail deliveries and keeps them free from explosives and other harmful materials in accordance with CAAT regulations.For 2019, Thailand Post has set the target of 5 billion THB in profit, an increase of 14 percent from 4.4 billion THB in 2018, thanks to a booming e-commerce market, including growing cross-border e-commerce activities.In 2018, Thailand Post booked total revenue of 30.8 billion THB. Total revenue for this year is targeted at 31 billion THB. –VNA