World Southeast Asia’s GDP growth likely to remain at 4.5 pct in 2020 Southeast Asia’s GDP growth is likely to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020, amid high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions between the US and China, according to the latest report produced by the British advisory firm Oxford Economics.

World Thailand to raise minimum wage next year The national wage committee of Thailand on December 6 agreed to increase the minimum daily wage from 308-330 baht (10.16-10.88 USD) to 313-336 baht (10.32-11.08 USD).

World Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum opens in Da Nang The 7th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF-7) was opened in the central city of Da Nang on December 6, gathering over 90 governmental officials and scholars from ten ASEAN nations and eight ASEAN Dialogue Partners.

World Vietnam attends 22nd IFRC General Assembly in Geneva A Vietnamese delegation is taking part in the 22nd General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) that opened in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 5.