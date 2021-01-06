Thailand posts almost 400 traffic deaths in New Year holiday
Nearly 400 people died in road accidents across Thailand during the country’s seven-day New Year road safety campaign from December 29, 2020 to January 5, 2021.
The wreckage of a crash that took place in Thailand recently (Source: Bangkok Post/Suchet Raekrun)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 400 people died in road accidents across Thailand during the country’s seven-day New Year road safety campaign from December 29, 2020 to January 5, 2021.
A total of 392 people were killed and 3,326 others were injured in 3,333 accidents in the period, the Road Safety Directing Center reported on January 5.
Speeding was the major cause of accidents (33.6 percent), followed closely by drink-driving (33.1 percent).
The riskiest behaviours were not wearing helmets (59.3 percent) and drink-driving (25.1 percent).
Thailand's roads are the deadliest in Southeast Asia and among the worst in the world, according to the World Health Organisation. About 20,000 people die in road accidents each year, or about 56 deaths a day.
Meanwhile, as from January 2020 to date, the country posted just 65 deaths caused by COVID-19./.