World Malaysia PM launches tree planting campaign Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on January 5 officially launched the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2020-2025.

World Thailand has sufficient budget to tackle pandemic’s economic effects: official The Thai Government has sufficient budget to tackle the economic effects of the second wave of COVID-19, Director of the country’s Budget Bureau (BB) Dechapiwat Na Songkhla said on January 5.

World Philippines posts highest inflation since March 2019 The Philippines saw a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.5 percent in December 2020, up from 3.3 percent in the previous month, driven by price hikes in food and non-alcoholic beverages, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

World China’s FDI to Cambodia surges in 11 months of 2020 China’s direct investment in Cambodia reached 860 million USD in the first 11 months of last year, up 70 percent year-on-year, the Phnom Penh Post cited data from the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh as saying on January 5.