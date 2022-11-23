ASEAN ASEAN enhances defence partnerships with US, India Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN - US and ASEAN - India defence ministers’ informal meetings in Seam Reap, Cambodia, on November 22.

World Philippines approves resolution on boosting ties with Vietnam The House of Representatives of the Philippines on November 21 adopted a resolution that would effectively boost bilateral ties with Vietnam through the establishment of the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society.

World AIPA committees approves resolutions at AIPA-43 The Political, Economic and Social Committees of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) approved several resolutions during their meetings as part of the ongoing 43rd AIPA General Assembly (AIPA-43).