Thailand praised for excellent hosting of APEC
Thailand has received compliments from the APEC Secretariat for its excellent hosting of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events this year.
APEC leaders at an informal dialogue with guests in Bangkok on November 18 (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (NNT/VNA) -
The APEC Secretariat’s Executive Director Rebecca Sta Maria, at the APEC Concluding Senior Officials Meeting on November 16, admired Thailand’s attentive efforts to host the meetings and ensure security for participants.
This year’s APEC meetings in Thailand are the first held in-person in four years due to the outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The APEC Secretariat’s chief also praised Thailand’s world-class facilities and excellent management in hosting these meetings, as well as the meeting’s theme that encourages progress amidst challenges, adding that this year is another successful year for APEC.
The 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting concluded on November 19, officially wrapping up APEC 2022 Thailand under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.”/.