World Cambodian NA leader receives heads of AIPA delegations President of the National Assembly of Cambodia and Chair of the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) Samdech Heng Samrin hosted a reception in Phnom Penh on November 21 for heads of AIPA member parliament delegations.

World Manufacturing chip-semiconductor helps raise Vietnam’s position Vietnam is asserting its position in the chip supply chain amid the global chip shortage and the fierce competition among major countries in terms of manufacturing chip-semiconductor and developing microchip industry, according to Sputnik Radio.

World International experts discuss East Sea issue at workshop in Germany An international workshop entitled “Indo-Pacific Strategies and the South China Sea-views from the region” has been held recently by the Asia-Africa Institute (AAI) under Hamburg University of Germany, attracting experts from many countries around the world including Germany, France, Australia and Japan.

ASEAN Cambodian leaders warmly welcome Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit: Cambodian legislator Leaders of Cambodia warmly welcome the visit by the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman, First Vice President of the Cambodian National Assembly Cheam Yeap told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Phnom Penh in an interview ahead of the official visit of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.