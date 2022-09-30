Thailand: PRD launches “Roving APEC 2022 Exhibition” caravan
A caravan that will visit all provinces in Thailand to promote awareness about the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) has been launched.
At the event (Photo: PRD)Bangkok (NNT/VNA) -
The caravan, a work of the Public Relations Department (PRD), seeks to encourage Thais to be good hosts for summit attendees and their dependents.
Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai and PRD executives jointly launched the “Roving APEC 2022 Exhibition” caravan. The activity is part of the campaign to publicise Thailand’s hosting of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) and APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2022.
The caravan will be visiting all provinces of Thailand. Also present at the launch was PRD Director-General Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd. NFT specialist Thitiphon Thapthong, Miss Thailand World 2022 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, Ricult Thailand CEO Aukrit Unahalekhaka, and press members also participated.
Minister Anucha said Thailand’s hosting of APEC in 2022 presents an important opportunity for the country to foster confidence that will lend to economic revival and progression. It also presents opportunities to drive sustainable post-pandemic economic growth and adoption of global standards. APEC 2022 will also benefit the competitiveness of state and private sector agencies in Thailand via knowledge and technology relays. November’s summit and the APEC meetings leading up to the summit are also contributors to the domestic economy and tourism.
The PRD is organising this activity in keeping with the APEC 2022 theme of Open, Connect, Balance. It seeks to promote public understanding of APEC 2022 as well as public participation. The department intends to further public awareness of the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model that is now being used for national development.
Thais are invited to be good hosts to the APEC 2022 delegates. They are also invited to visit the roving exhibition, which will make its way to all provinces in due course./.