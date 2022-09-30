World Indonesia licenses first home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Indonesia has approved its first locally developed COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, head of national food and drug agency Penny Lukito said on September 30, hailing it as a step toward “the nation’s independence in access to medicine”.

World Thailand readies payment system for 300-baht entry fee The Thai government previously visioned collecting a 300-baht entry fee from each foreign traveler who visits Thailand early this year.

World Laos launches COVID-19 vaccination for five-year-old children The Lao Ministry of Health has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children at the age of five with the aim of getting 80% of its population vaccinated against the disease within this year.