Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Public Relations Department (PRD) is arranging the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2019 which will present the stories, lifestyles and the arts and culture of member countries on August 3, 2019, at Aksara Theatre.



PDR Director General Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaeokamnerd chaired a meeting to follow up on the progress of preparations for the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2019, at Radio Thailand. In 2019, Thailand is Chair of ASEAN for the year, and it is also the year of ASEAN culture.



Radio Thailand, PRD, will present the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2019 on the concept of ’Singing Together for a Stronger Partnership’ on August 3, 2019, from 6 - 8.30 p.m. at Aksara Theatre, King Power, Soi Rangnam, Bangkok, to promote the good image of Thailand as well as the good relations among ASEAN member states.



It is a musical performance that tells the stories, depicts the lifestyles and highlights the arts and cultures of member countries through the performances of famous artists from all 10 member countries.



In addition, this year, ASEAN and China have collaborated to announce the Year of the ASEAN-China Mass Media Exchange; therefore Chinese artists have been invited to join the presentation. The show will be open to the public free of charge.



Those planning to attend can obtain their tickets at Radio Thailand, Building 2, Vibhavadi Rangsit road, or by calling 0 2277 8489 during office hours. The performance will also be broadcast on NBT, Channel 2HD and on PRD’s online media. – NNT/VNA