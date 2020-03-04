World Singapore February manufacturing shrinks Singapore’s manufacturing shrank in February at the fastest pace in more than five years, reflecting the disruption caused by the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

World Cambodia’s rice exports surge in first two months Cambodian rice exports to international markets grew by more than 21 percent in the first two months of this year despite global concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

World Singapore to help firms seize opportunities abroad Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing outlined five measures in which the government will help firms seize opportunities abroad, while addressing the parliament on March 3.

World ADB to provide 2.7 billion USD in loans to Indonesia in 2020 The ADB plans to increase its total lending to Indonesia to 2.7 billion USD in 2020 from the 1.7 billion USD in 2019, the bank’s President Masatsugu Asakawa said on March 3.