Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that the country’s cabinet has approved the drafting of 19 documents that will be used in a key ASEAN meeting at the end of this monthThe 52nd meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, scheduled for July 30-August 3 in Bangkok, will discuss several key issues, including a push for Smart City projects around the region and in many Chinese cities.The 19 documents relate to several international issues involving ASEAN, including a 2020–2024 strategic plan for cooperation between the bloc and Australia, and the drafting of a speech to be used in an upcoming meeting between ASEAN and the European Union.-VNA