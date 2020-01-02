Thailand prepares to cope with water shortage due to drought
Thai authorities have urged 31 out of 77 provinces and administrative areas nationwide to brace for severe drought in 2020.
The water level at the Phimai Dam in Nakhon Ratchasima's Phimai district now stands at 30 percent of its holding capacity. (Source: Bangkok Post)
The Provincial Water Authority (PWA) warned drought might affect 61 water production facilities covering 82 districts of 31 provinces, including 15 in the Northeast, nine in the North, six in the South and one in the East.
The facilities have begun digging wells to tap underground water as an alternative source, according to the PWA.
The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is assisting efforts to dig 524 wells with the coordination of the Armed Forces Development Command, Royal Thai Army and Department of Groundwater Resources.
Besides, the Department of Local Administration has discovered 232 surface water sources which can be used to help meet demand in the outer provinces.
Meanwhile, the Hydro-Informatics Institute has warned of severe saltwater intrusion into the Chao Phraya River between January and March, which will affect tap water production.
Prinya Yamasamit, head of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA), said the MWA and the RID are experimenting with hydraulic pressure to drive salt water back out to sea./.