Bangkok (VNA) – The APEC Health Week began in Thailand on August 22 with a seminar introducing the “Smart Family” policy by the host country to address low childbirth and mitigate impacts on labour and the economy.



Speaking at the event, Thai Deputy Minister of Public Health Sathit Pitutecha said 17 out of the 21 APEC economies are facing demographic problems when overall fertility rates are lower than the rates needed to sustain their populations.



He said with a 66 million population, Thailand has recently become an ageing society and is to become a ‘super-aged’ society in due course if no drastic actions are taken.



Director General of the Department of Health Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said in support of the Smart Family policy, a number of laws and relevant policies have been issued. Among these is the second national fertility development strategy that encourages childbirth and creates conditions for childcare./.