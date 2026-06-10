Thailand presses ahead with Land Bridge mega-project to boost regional logistics

​Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government is moving ahead with the Land Bridge project, one of the country's largest infrastructure mega-projects, to enhance Thailand's logistics capabilities, strengthen connectivity between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, and position the country as a key link in global trade routes.

​In a statement on June 5, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the project is a key component of the Southern Economic Corridor and a strategic logistics network linking Thailand's transport system with international freight routes.

According to the official, claims that the government would have to spend nearly 1 trillion THB (30.6 billion USD) on the project are inaccurate. He affirmed that most construction and operating costs would be borne by the private sector through a public-private partnership model, while state funding would mainly be used for land acquisition.

The government said it has been gradually preparing supporting infrastructure through the development of a double-track railway network. The double-track railway from Bangkok to Chumphon has already been completed while the fiscal 2027 budget plan includes investment in sections linking Chumphon with Surat Thani, Hat Yai and the Malaysian border, creating a continuous double-track railway corridor for domestic and cross-border cargo transport.

​According to Thai officials, the latest version of the project aims not only to connect the eastern and western coasts of southern Thailand but also to establish a large-scale north-south logistics corridor. Goods, particularly containers from southern China, could be transported by rail through Nong Khai, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai before being transferred via the Land Bridge for onward maritime shipment to the Middle East and Europe.

​In addition, Bangkok expects the project to help the country regain a larger share of regional freight transport. Currently, around 300,000 containers from southern Thailand are shipped annually through Penang port in Malaysia. If successfully implemented, the project could reduce Thailand's reliance on the Malaysian port and enable Ranong Port to serve as a hub for direct exports to China and India./.

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