Thailand prohibits misleading advertising (Photo: VNA) Bangkok (VNA) – The Royal Thai Government Gazette has published an announcement restricting the use of certain phrases in advertisements as they can mislead customers when purchasing products or services.



Under the rules which go into force from January 19, phrases that can cause confusion or misunderstanding are prohibited. They include the use of superlatives such as “best”, “finest”, and “the one and only”, and terms that guarantee satisfaction such as “money back guaranteed”.



The announcement also requires written advertisements to be clearly displayed in Thai, and announcers in radio and television commercials need to speak clearly and not too fast.



For broadcast media, text must be clearly displayed for no less than five seconds, and text height must occupy at least a 25th of the screen height.

Customers must also be fully informed of any terms and conditions for free products or services./.

VNA