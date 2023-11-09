Police examine evidence seized from a call centre scam gang during a r ai d in which eight people were arrested, in Bangkok in August, 2023 (Photo:bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) is developing a national "do not call list" application as an option to help people block calls and text messages from unwanted numbers, aiming to tackle call centre scams.



PDPC secretary-general Sivaruk Siwamogsatham said the application is expected to be launched early next year. The system will operate like the Whoscall application and marks the first step in the use of personal data and artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent scamming, especially by call centres.



On November 7, the PDPC and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) signed a three-year memorandum of understanding to collaborate in protecting personal information and increase the efficiency of supervision for the benefit of the public.



According to NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaipruck, the telecom sector plays a major role in daily life, helping improve the quality of life and promoting the development of services in collaboration with other sectors, such as telemedicine.



Meanwhile, the Anti Online Scam Operations Centre (AOC) said it received a total of 15,000 calls during the week November 1-6, the majority seeking consultation. During the same period, it froze 678 bank accounts within one hour of being notified by scam victims.



The AOC officially started operation on November 1 to serve as a one-stop service point to tackle rampant online scams./.