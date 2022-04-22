World Festival introduces Vietnamese cuisine to Brazilian diners The Vietnam-Brazil culinary festival opened at Mezanino restaurant in Brasilia on April 20, marking the opening of activities to introduce Vietnamese cuisine at 14 well-known restaurants in the Brazilian capital city until May 8.

World Visitors to Thailand no longer required to undergo testing upon arrival from May Fully vaccinated visitors to Thailand will no longer be required to take RT-PCR tests upon arrival as from May 1, the country’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on April 22.

ASEAN ASEAN adopts three conceptual documents on defence cooperation Senior defence officials of ASEAN member states and ASEAN Plus Three countries have pledged to intensify military cooperation in preventing cross-border epidemics and promote mechanisms that support ASEAN female peacekeepers.

World Vietnam calls for strengthened efforts to address conflict-induced hunger Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN called on the international community to strengthen efforts to address conflict-induced hunger during a UN Security Council meeting on April 21.