The coastal road and the dual-track rail will be linked to the EEC, a site of oleochemical plants that add value to palm oil (Illustrative image - Spiegel online)



- The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) plans to propose developing a Southern economic corridor (SEC) to the new government in a similar scenario to the ongoing Eastern economic corridor (EEC) scheme.Local media on July 5 quoted Thosaporn Sirisamphand, secretary-general of NESDC, saying that Thailand should develop its utmost potential, especially its outstanding geography, which is a strong point of the nation.He said that NESDC plans to propose development projects for the southern corridor in tandem with the EEC, focusing on developing agricultural and tourism products - the two core strength s of the country.The main project of the proposed corridor is a highway along the coast of the Gulf of Thailand to link with provinces along the Andaman Sea such as Krabi, Ranong and Trang.Thosaporn said the government has also planned to develop a dual-track rail to connect Chumphon province to Ranong province, which has a deep-sea port. The rail route will serve as a gateway to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec).Beside, the high-speed rail between Bangkok and Hua Hin province will be extended to Chumphon and Surat Thani.The coastal road and the dual-track rail will be linked to the EEC, a site of oleochemical plants that add value to palm oil, a key product of the southern provinces, he said.The Thai cabinet approved a framework for the southern corridor in August last year, in an attempt to boost development in the South and increase the value of raw materials such as rubber and palm.-VNA