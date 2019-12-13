World Indonesia raises budget deficit to 2.2 percent of GDP The Indonesian government has expanded the budget deficit to 2.2 percent of the gross domestic products (GDP) followed the potential short fall on tax revenues around 200 trillion Rp (14.29 billion USD).

World Indonesia rolls out strategies to ease economic pressure President Joko Widodo laid out strategies that could bring about a competitive edge for Indonesia when the country faces pressures from other nations over its trade policies on palm oil and nickel.

World Malaysia, Indonesia agree to use drone for border patrol Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed in principle on the use of technology such as drones to monitor security and crime along the borders of both countries.