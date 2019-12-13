Thailand promotes trade to support exports
Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce plans to cooperate with the private sector to promote trade in 16 countries to boost export growth in 2020, according to a local official.
Thailand’s exports in January-October 2019 reduced 2.4 percent year-on-year to 207.32 billion USD, while imports declined 4.1 percent to 199 billion USD. (Illustrative image. Source: thainews.prd)
After talks with commerce officials on December 9, Thai Deputy Prime Minister cum Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit revealed that trade destinations targeted for 2020 include India, Japan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, France, the UK, the Middle East, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Cambodia and Timor Leste.
Local media reported that Jurin has ordered commerce officials and directors of Thai trade centers in 58 offices worldwide to seek opportunities to start new regional trade and cooperation agreements with states in India and Chinese provinces.
