ASEAN Indonesia has three cities among most polluted in Southeast Asia Three Indonesian cities were listed in the top 10 most polluted cities in Southeast Asia, according to IQAir quality report in 2020.

World Malaysia leads Global Islamic Economy Indicator for 8th consecutive year Malaysia continues to lead the rankings in Islamic economy and finance by the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI) for the eighth consecutive year.

World Cambodia plans to prevent spread of COVID-19 in traditional New Year The National Police under the Interior Ministry of Cambodia have planned to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming Khmer New Year in April, the context of increasing number of infections in the country.