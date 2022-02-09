World Malaysia’s unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent Malaysia's unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in December from 4.3 percent in the previous month, data of the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) showed.

World Thai gov’t to push BCG Agenda to raise income The first Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy committee meeting of the year has resolved to push the BCG agenda as a means of raising income for the people, while also preserving Thailand’s biodiversity and environment.

World Indonesia extends VAT cut on new houses The Indonesian government has decided to extend the maximum value added tax (VAT) discount of 50 percent for housing from January 1 to September 30, 2022.

World Malaysia ensures no full pandemic-triggered economic shutdown The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has assured that there will be no total lockdown of the economic and industrial sectors, amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.