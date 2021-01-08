World China’s investment in Thailand forecast to increase in coming years China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in Thailand is expected to increase significantly over the next few years as Chinese investors are planning to expand their local footprint, a survey by Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) shows.

World Vietnam’s economy pulls through despite COVID-19: French daily A recent article in the French daily newspaper Le Figaro spoke highly of Vietnam’s economy amid the adverse impacts for the global economy brought about by COVID-19.

World Thai economy battered by new wave of COVID-19 Thailand’s GDP growth could drop below the 3.2 percent baseline projection due to lower foreign arrivals amidst uncertainty regarding COVID-19 vaccine efficiency, and reduced fiscal stimulus, according to the latest minute from the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).