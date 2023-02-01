World Indonesia plans record-high coal exports Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes and export 518 million tonnes of coal this year, said Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif.

World Thailand’s 2022 rice exports beat target Thailand exported 7.69 million tonnes of rice in 2022, up 22.1% from a year earlier, the country’s Commerce Ministry said on January 31.

World Thailand's industrial production index falls sharply in December Thailand's industrial output further declined more than expected in December 2022, as a global slowdown hit demand for Thai exports, according to the Ministry of Industry.

World Thailand to build 8.8 billion USD aviation city this year Thailand is set to begin construction on an aviation city worth 290 billion THB (8.8 billion USD) and located in its industrial east early this year, according to an official source.