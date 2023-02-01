Thailand raises minimum wages for skilled workers
Thailand has approved new minimum wages for skilled workers in 17 occupations in three sectors as proposed by the Labour Ministry.
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has approved new minimum wages for skilled workers in 17 occupations in three sectors as proposed by the Labour Ministry.
The Thai Cabinet approved the new wages, ranging from 465 to 700 THB (14 - 21 USD) a day, on January 31.
Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the new wage levels are intended to suit the capabilities of workers in fields in demand by the labour market, in the hope of ending labour shortages and encouraging workers to improve their skills.
The three sectors due for wage increases comprise industry (six occupations), mechanics (five occupations), and service (six occupations).
The new wage rates will take effect 90 days after they are published in the Royal Gazette.
To be entitled to the increase, workers are required to apply for and pass a standard test to get a letter of certification from the Department of Skills Development. With the letter of certification, their employers are to adjust their wages accordingly./.
The Thai Cabinet approved the new wages, ranging from 465 to 700 THB (14 - 21 USD) a day, on January 31.
Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the new wage levels are intended to suit the capabilities of workers in fields in demand by the labour market, in the hope of ending labour shortages and encouraging workers to improve their skills.
The three sectors due for wage increases comprise industry (six occupations), mechanics (five occupations), and service (six occupations).
The new wage rates will take effect 90 days after they are published in the Royal Gazette.
To be entitled to the increase, workers are required to apply for and pass a standard test to get a letter of certification from the Department of Skills Development. With the letter of certification, their employers are to adjust their wages accordingly./.