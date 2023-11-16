A tractor drives past at a rice drying yard at an export rice plant in central Chainat province of Thailand. (Photo: REUTERS)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand has increased its rice export target for this year to 8.5 million tonnes, Chookiat Ophaswongse, Honorary President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA), said on November 15.

Currently, Thailand is the world’s second largest rice exporter after India.

Chookiwat said Thai rice is now sold for about 550-555 USD per tonne, lower than other competitors, so countries like the Philippines and Indonesia are increasing orders of Thai rice.

He revealed that the country’s rice production this year has seen only a limited impact from the El Nino weather phenomenon. The 2023-2024 season is expected to yield 33-34 million tonnes, up 2 million tonnes from the same period a year ago.

In the January-September period, Thailand sold 6.08 million tonnes of rice, up 12% year-on-year.

However, Chookiwat forecast that Thailand's rice exports to decline to 7.5 million tonnes in 2024 as the world’s top exporter India is likely to ease its rice export ban./.