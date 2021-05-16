World Laos values Vietnam’s support in COVID-19 fight Laos appreciates contributions and support by a team of Vietnamese medical experts, which has joined hands with Lao health workers and people in the southern economic hub of Champasak to battle COVID-19.

World COVID-19 situation eases in Laos, Cambodia Laos logged the lowest number of domestic infections since April 20 and Cambodia continued to record a lower number of new cases on May 14.

World EU investors confident in Vietnam’s business climate: Vietnam Briefing The foreign investment consulting firm Dezan Shira & Associates’ Vietnam Briefing website, on May 13, published an analysis on a trend of increasing EU investment in Vietnam and the reasons why the nation has became a formidable competitor in attracting foreign investment in Southeast Asia.

World Thailand lowers domestic tourism targets The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has downgraded its outlook for domestic tourism this year due to the economic downturn and a third wave of COVID-19.