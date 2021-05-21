World Ambassador: Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire and wishes that it would be carried out and prolong in reality, said head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy.

World Future of Asia conference promotes cooperation for economic recovery Leaders of countries have highlighted the importance of cooperation and unity to post-pandemic economic recovery in Asia during the second day of the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia that opened in Tokyo on May 20.

World Vietnam calls for promotion of transition process in Sudan Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on the Sudanese government and relevant parties to promote the transition process in the nation in accordance with the peace agreement reached on October 3, 2020, including increasing the participation of women and youths.