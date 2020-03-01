So far, Thailand has reported 42 coronavirus infection cases. (Source: Bangkok Post)



Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus fatality, local health officials said on March 1.

The patient was a 35-year-old man who ever had dengue fever.

Acording to Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) of Thailand has also declared COVID-19 as a dangerous contagious disease./.