World Philippines, Indonesia record more COVID-19 infections The Philippines on August 19 confirmed 4,650 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections nationwide to 173,774 – the highest in Southeast Asia.

World Fourth meeting of 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference opens The fourth meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference of Myanmar kicked off in Nay Pyi Taw on August 19, with the aim of uniting all ethnic groups and building a democratic federal union through dialogue.

World Parliaments urged to promote role in ending violence against women An online meeting discussing measures to abolish gender discrimination, sexual harassment and violence against women in parliaments and from all walks of life took place on August 18 evening as part of the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament.

World Twin earthquakes rock Indonesia’s Sumatra island Two separate quakes rocked several areas near Indonesia's Sumatra island on early August 19, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).