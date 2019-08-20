Illustrative image (Source: Coconuts)

– The Thai government’s waste-management policy has reduced the use of 1.5 billion plastic bags since August 17 last year, the country’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported.Local media on August 19 quoted the PCD’s director-general Pralong Damrongthai as saying the waste-management policy focuses on waste separation, cutting down on the use of plastic bags and Styrofoam containers and urging officials at seaside national parks to prevent the dumping of waste into the ocean.As for the private sector, the PCD has urged convenience stores and department stores to launch plastic-reducing campaigns such as no-plastic bag day or giving discounts to customers who bring their own bags, he said.Pralong added that this has resulted in the reduction of approximately 4,385 tonnes of plastic. To add to this success, the PCD is preparing a plan to reduce or stop the use of seven kinds of plastic by 2022.The PCD plans to stop the use of three kinds of plastic products by the end of this year, namely cap seals for water bottles, oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging and microbeads in cosmetics, face creams and toothpaste etc, he said.The remaining four types of plastic that will be eliminated by 2022 are plastic bags thicker than 36 microns, Styrofoam food containers, single-use plastic drinking cups and plastic straws, he said.The official said the final aim is to recycle or re-use 100 percent of plastic waste and containers by 2027.–VNA