The railway service connecting Thailand’s Nong Khai province with Thanaleng station in Laos has resumed operation since September 16. (Photo: railwaygazette)

Bangkok (VNA) - The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that the railway service connecting Thailand’s Nong Khai province with Thanaleng station in Laos has resumed operation since September 16, in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided in both countries.



The route crosses the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge over the Mekong River. Every day, there will be two trips departing from Nong Khai at 7:30am and 2:45pm and returning from Thanaleng at 10:00 am and 5:30 pm.



A SRT spokesperson said the journey takes 15 minutes and the fare is 20 THB (0.54 USD) per trip.



SRT is gradually bringing railway operations back to normal after the Thai Government eased restrictions on COVID-19 prevention.



A rapid rail service between the capital Bangkok and Yala province in the southernmost province of Thailand was also resumed on September 16./.