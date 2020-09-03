Thailand reports first new locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 after over 100 days
Thailand on September 3 reported the first locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 after more than 100 days, which was a man recently imprisoned in Bangkok.
A ‘tu pan suk’, or a happiness-sharing pantry, is seen in front of the Department of Agriculture in Bangkok. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
In an announcement, the Thai Ministry of Corrections said the 37-year-old tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during weekly tests. He worked as a DJ at a night club and had neither travel abroad nor have close contact with COVID-19 patients.
Thailand has recorded no locally-transmitted case of COVID-19 since May 26. All cases reported during the past three months were imported cases detected in quarantine.
Meanwhile, Singapore confirmed new COVID-19 clusters at foreign worker dormitories. The health ministry said on September 3 that clusters were detected at three more dormitories with 43 cases.
Also on September 3, Indonesia announced 3,622 new cases and 134 new deaths, bringing the total count to 184,268 and fatalities to 7,750.
The same day, the Philippines reported an additional 1,987 cases, the lowest daily for the past five weeks, and 65 more deaths. The country has so far confirmed 228,403 cases of COVID-19 and 3,688 fatalities./.