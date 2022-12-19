Thailand: Rescue mission underway for sunken naval ship
The HTMS Sukhothai, a Ratanakosin-class corvette and one of the only seven corvettes in the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), sank during stormy weather in the Gulf of Thailand on the night of December 18, with a rescue mission launched immediately.
The corvette HTMS Sukhothai is tilted after water floods its hull off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, on the night of December 18, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The ship sank 20 nautical miles (32km) off the coast of Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Navy spokesman Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said.
The Nation Thailand quoted Pokkrong as saying that the warship was on patrol when it began listing in strong winds and waves, causing seawater to flow through its exhaust pipe and flood the electrical system. This caused the engine and pumps to stop. The crew lost control and were unable to right the vessel as the hull flooded.
The RTN launched a search and rescue mission with three ships – HTMS Angthong, Bhumibol Adulyadej and Kraburi – and two helicopters.
75 out of the 106 crew members on the Sukhothai were rescued, with 31 remaining unaccounted for./.