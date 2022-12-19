World Vietnam, Indonesia can cooperate to become regional economic locomotives: IVFA President The upcoming state visit to Indonesia by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is very crucial for the two countries to continue their discussion on how the two countries can substantially create synergy and cooperate with one another to become economic generators in the region, according to President of the Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA)'s President Budiarsa Sastrawinata.

World Thailand plans nearly 10 billion USD for irrigation Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan recently endorsed in principle a large-scale plan to tackle flooding and drought across the country that will require a budget of 337.7 billion THB (9.7 billion USD).

World Malaysian property sector predicted to face challenges in 2023 Malaysia’s property sector will continue to face many challenges in 2023, due to a clear oversupply of properties in certain sectors and locations in the country, said insiders.

World Japanese organisation marks 50th anniversary of stopping transportation of US tanks to Vietnam A ceremony celebrating the 50th year since people of Japan's Kanagawa prefecture blocked the transportation of tanks that the US military intended to send to the battlefield in South Vietnam, was held by the Peace Committee of Kanagawa on December 18.