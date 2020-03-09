World Indonesia: Hotel occupancy rate strongly drops due to COVID-19 Indonesia’s hotel occupancy rate has dropped significantly since the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in China in early January, according to the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI).

World Singapore increases stockpiles to deal with COVID-19 Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has stressed the need for the country to be mentally prepared for a possible spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and increase supplies of necessities amid complicated developments of the disease around the world.

World ADB: Indonesia less affected by COVID-19 outbreak The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said Indonesia may not be affected severely by the global health emergency caused by COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to its minimal exposure to the global trade and its wide room to maneuver in monetary policy. ​