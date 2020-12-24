World Thailand: No lockdown, but COVID-19 control zoning nationwide Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on December 24 that there will be no national lockdown but COVID-19 control zoning is being imposed, based on the number and degree of new cases in localities.

World Singapore's manufacturing output surges in November The Singapore Economic Development Board announced on December 24 that the country's manufacturing output increased 17.9 percent year on year in November, compared to a revised 0.8 percent decline in October.

World EU, Germany, France jointly fund rural infrastructure in Cambodia The European Union, Germany and France has announced a credit agreement worth 95.8 million euros (116 million USD) to Cambodia to support the Rural Infrastructure Development for Cambodia (RID4CAM) project, according to a joint press statement released on December 23.