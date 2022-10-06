Tourists in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is pushing ahead with its proposals for a 1-billion-baht stimulus project and a 4am closing time for entertainment venues, as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha returns to office.

COVID-19 was downgraded to endemic on October 1 in Thailand, prompting the phase-out of both the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA).

Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said without the CCSA and CESA, all proposals would follow normal pre-pandemic practices, which means related departments and ministers must review them before submission to the cabinet for approval.

Projects in the pipeline include a 1-billion-baht tourism stimulus scheme dubbed "Booster Shot", which has been slated for vetting by the National Economic and Social Development Council, but still requires cabinet approval for allocation of the budget.

The aim of this project is to solve the problem of insufficient seat capacity on planes, with at least 1 million seats to be added during the high season, along with other stimulus measures for tour bus operators and hotels.

Phiphat said the proposal to extend the opening hours of night-time entertainment venues will need local administrative approvals. Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, has been selected as a pilot area to test the new opening hours./.