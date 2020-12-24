World Singapore’s deflation eases in November Singapore’s deflation eased in November, with both core and headline inflation at -0.1 percent year-on-year, compared to -0.2 percent in October, according to the Department of Statistics (Singstat) consumer price index (CPI) figures on December 23.

World Vietnam’s chairmanship plays part in US-ASEAN ties: Indian professor The United States has intensified its interactions with ASEAN this year partly because Vietnam has been assuming ASEAN 2020 Chairmanship, said Prof. Pankaj Jha from India’s O.P. Jindal Global University in his article published on modernpolicy.eu on December 22.

World Thailand: probe into price gouging vendors in 50:50 subsidy campaign launched The Thai Ministry of Commerce has announced that it had ordered all provinces to find vendors participating in the 50:50 co-pay campaign who raised their prices in an effort to receive a larger subsidy.

World Thai Cabinet approves new Communicable Diseases Act amendment The Thai Cabinet has approved a draft amendment of the Communicable Diseases Act to enable more effective operations to control COVID-19.