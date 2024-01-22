World ASEAN Plus Three forecast to grow 4.5% in 2024 The 2024 growth forecast for the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) region has been kept at 4.5%, said the Singaporean-based ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in its January quarterly update.

World Thailand, Malaysia bolster rail link Thailand is considering a railway connection between its Sungai Kolok station and the east coast of Malaysia to promote trade and tourism.

World Philippines bans poultry imports from Japan The Philippines has imposed a temporary ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from Japan due to an outbreak of bird flu there, the Philippine Department of Agriculture said on January 18.

ASEAN Thailand reveals strategy to achieve tourism targets Thailand’s authorities on January 18 revealed a strategy to achieve the tourism target of 3.5 trillion THB (over 98 billion USD) in revenue and 40 million foreign arrivals this year set by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.