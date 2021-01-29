World Thailand’s 2021 growth outlook revised down to 2.8 percent The Finance Ministry of Thailand has cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for the country to 2.8 percent from the 4.5 percent projected last October.

World South African paper praises Vietnam’s comprehensive, modern diplomacy South Africa’s Pretoria News on January 29 ran an article entitled “Historic milestone for Vietnam” by its Editor-in-Chief Valerie Boje, highlighting the success of the comprehensive and modern diplomacy of Vietnam with focus on the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.

World Vietnam backs comprehensive political solution to Libyan issue: Diplomat Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to the UN, reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for a comprehensive political solution led and owned by Libyans on the basis of respecting its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

World Philippine economy shrinks at record amid COVID-19 The Philippines’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 9.5 percent in 2020 due to severe impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).