Rice bags for export at a factory in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Ministry of Commerce has held a meeting of the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee (JPPSCC) to seek measures to stimulate Thai exports which has been affected by the trade dispute between the US and China.

The first round of the JPPSCC meeting resolved to monitor the economic situation and come up with proactive measures to simulate the Thai export sector.

One of the measures is to penetrate the markets of ASEAN, China, India, South Asia, and the Middle East. Concrete results are expected will be achieved within three to six months.

The Ministry of Commerce will continue promoting cross-border trade and discuss ways to eliminate trade obstacles along the border areas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said the JPPSCC will meet every month to follow up on the efforts to improve the economic situation.

He noted that this year's 3 percent export growth projection will not be revised at this time, as the government will have to consider the action plan first.

Nonetheless, the administration will invite related commerce officials to the monthly meeting to evaluate various economic factors, such as the trade war, fuel prices and foreign exchange volatility.

The close collaboration between the public and private sectors is expected to improve the export sector.-NNT/VNA