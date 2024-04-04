Thailand seeks ways to control wild monkeys in Lop Buri
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan has proposed to open a monkey control centre in Lop Buri to sterilise wild monkeys and transfer them to other areas, in an attempt to solve the problems they cause in the town.
The April 2 initiative will be tracked to see if it is effective, Phatcharavat said after a cabinet meeting, expressing the necessity of this control centre, given the current situation where over 1,000 macaques are wreaking havoc in downtown Lop Buri.
Regarding the proposed monkey relocation to other provinces, the official indicated that preliminary discussions with relevant authorities are essential to facilitate the plan.
In related news, a second round of capturing aggressive macaques causing disturbances to locals in Lop Buri was initiated by a team from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) on April 1. As a result, 23 have been caught./.