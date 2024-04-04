World Philippine remains world’s most disaster-prone country The World Risk Index (WRI) 2023 put the Philippines at the number one for the most-disaster-prone country in the world, followed by Indonesia and India.

World Singapore forecast to suffer over 1.5 billion USD losses due to heat stress in 2035 Singapore’s economic losses due to heat stress could nearly double to 1.64 billion USD in 2035 from pre-pandemic 2018 due to a decline in labour productivity, a recent study by the National University of Singapore showed.

World Indonesia buys two submarines from France’s Naval Group The Indonesian Navy has signed a contract to purchase two Scorpene-class submarines produced by French state-owned shipyard Naval Group as part of a defence cooperation agreement signed between the two countries in 2021.

World Malaysia passes Cyber Security Bill 2024 The Dewan Negara (upper house) of Malaysia passed the Cyber Security Bill 2024 on April 3 to enhance the nation’s cyber security through compliance with specific measures, standards, and processes in managing cyber security threats.