Thailand seeks ways to raise tourism revenue
Thailand will have to increase tourist arrivals in the fourth quarter of this year, the annual high season, to reach the goal of 7-10 million in 2022, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said.
The agency has drawn up a budget of more than 100 million THB (2.8 million USD) and will propose it to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration for approval this week, its Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.
It will also look into the proposals of a visa fee exemption for international arrivals and an eligibility extension for visitors from nations not requiring a visa to enter the country from 30 to 45 days during the second half of this year, along with the suspension of the Thailand Pass application.
TAT forecast that the number of arrivals will double to 20 million, or 50 percent of 2019 level, by next year, with the majority coming from the high-value segment.
In 2024, the figure should increase to 25-30 million, while total revenue fully recovers to 3 trillion THB.
Chattan Kunjara na Ayudhya, TAT’s deputy governor for International Marketing in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas, said recently that TAT has set a target of welcoming 4 million tourists this year from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.
TAT expected Thailand to welcome 3.25 million tourists from these regions if conditions are met, such as the number of direct flights and convenient entry regulations.
Thailand welcomed 39 million tourists in 2019, generating 1.9 trillion THB./.