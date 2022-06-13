World Malaysia gov’t continues fuel subsidy: official The Malaysian government still has sufficient funds to continue to provide fuel subsidies to the people despite rising global crude oil prices, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said.

World Thailand to speed up clean energy adoption Thailand cannot avoid entering the latest chapter of energy management as worries over climate change are growing, causing many countries to implement serious measures against industries that emit carbon dioxide, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has said.

World Malaysia focuses on expanding trade with EU, ASEAN Malaysia is calling on the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) to work more closely to further explore the full potential of the country and the wider region, the country's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.