World Indonesia, Japan boost defence cooperation Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto held talks with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi in Tokyo on March 28, during which they exchanged their views on regional security and defence cooperation.

World Indonesia police arrest terrorist suspects related to South Sulawesi bombing Police in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province has arrested four terrorist suspects who are allegedly linked to the Islamic State (IS)-affiliated Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist group in Bima city after the suicide bombing in Makassar, South Sulawesi province.