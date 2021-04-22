Thailand sees new daily record of COVID-19 deaths, Singapore probing re-infections
Thailand reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the country early last year, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on April 22.
It also confirmed 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, taking total infections to 48,113.
In Singapore, authorities are investigating the possibility of COVID-19 re-infections among residents in a migrant workers’ dormitory, after a dozen of positive cases were found there, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement on April 21.
Hundreds of migrant workers are put under quarantine at government facilities after one worker was detected with COVID-19 on April 20 during routine testing. The worker had received a second vaccination dose and his roommate also test positive.
To date, 10 workers who previously showed a positive serology test result were found to be COVID-19 positive. Serology tests indicate past infection.
Singapore has documented over 60,880 COVID-19 cases, including 30 deaths, since the pandemic started. A majority of the cases were discovered in dormitories that house a large number of low-income foreign workers, triggering lockdowns of the facilities last year./.