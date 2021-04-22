ASEAN Laos imposes lockdown on Vientiane amid increasing COVID-19 cases Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has ordered a lockdown on the capital of Vientiane since 6am on April 22 in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

World Vietnam calls on parties in Western Sahara to return to negotiations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the settlement of the Western Sahara issue via peace talks between relevant parties on the basis of international law and resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

World Malaysian PM to attend Special ASEAN Summit Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will attend the Special ASEAN Summit slated for April 24 in Indonesia’s Jakarta, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.

World Southeast Asian countries tighten COVID-19 prevention measures The Thai government has announced it will adopt the vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against COVID-19.