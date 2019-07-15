Illustrative image. (Photo: Medical News Today)



– Thai police conducted nationwide raids on July 14, seizing large quantities of unlicensed food supplements, including diet pills.The police and the Food and Drug Administration officials jointly searched 33 spots and found illegal-produced food supplements in 25 spots. They seized about 1.5 million weight-loss capsules and more than 305,000 weight-loss coffee bags containing sibutramine, a substance which has been linked to increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.According to the police, these products were illegal imported from neighbouring Myanmar.The raids followed the death of a Thai woman after taking weight-loss pills that she had ordered online earlier this month. A subsequent police investigation was launched with the police searching a factory where the pills were produced.The owner was arrested while more than one million diet pills were seized.–VNA