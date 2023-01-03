Thailand set to speed up digital transformation in 2023
Thailand is set to accelerate digital transformation in 2023 as businesses across the Asia-Pacific have become more engaged in their online journey, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prapussorn Pechkaew, research manager at tech market research firm IDC Thailand, said the country needs to leverage data to gear up for digital transformation.
Many initiatives have now been developed to transform Thailand into a data-driven nation, including the roll-out of Open Government Data of Thailand, a collection of important data through www.data.go.th that can be analysed for other purposes, she said.
According to an IDC Asia-Pacific cloud survey in 2021, 92% of Thai organisation respondents said they will increase the use of cloud services in the next 12 months, giving a huge opportunity for cloud business in the country.
The country's public cloud service market is expected to reach 1.7 billion USD by 2025 at an annual growth rate of 23.4% during 2020 - 2025, IDC said.
Sandra Ng, group vice-president and general manager for Asia-Pacific research at IDC, said businesses are now entering into a new era in which digital acceleration is taking place around the world.
"This is going to be super important for organisations to drive the new digital value creation," she said.
According to IDC, spending on digital technology by organisations in Asia-Pacific will grow by 3.5 times the economy in 2023, establishing a foundation for operational excellence, competitive differentiation, and long-term growth.
By 2026, 40% of total revenue for 2,000 organisations based in Asia will be generated by digital products, services and experiences, up from 26% in 2022./.
