World RCEP takes effect for Indonesia The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement officially took effect for Indonesia on January 2, with the country putting new regulations in place for its trade with other members of the world's largest free trade deal.

World Indonesia to have only 30 SOEs in 2034 Indonesia will keep only 30 State-owed enterprises (SOE) by 2034 following the country’s consolidation roadmap between 2024 and 2034, according to Indonesian SOEs Minister Erick Thohir.

World Thai economy to return to pre-pandemic level this year: Office The Thai economy is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level in 2023 thanks to the recovery of the tourism sector and private consumption, according to Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO).

World Thailand strengthens fights against drug crimes Thai authorities last year seized a large volume of narcotic drugs and arrested more than 1,000 drug traffickers.