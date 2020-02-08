World Myanmar’s agricultural exports to China affected by nCoV outbreak Farmers in Myanmar are showing concern about impacts of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) on their exports to the Chinese market.

World Indonesia’s foreign currency reserves nearing record: BI The foreign currency reserves of Indonesia last month reached 131.7 billion USD, nearing the 131.9 record level in January 2018 and 2.5 billion USD higher than the figure of the end of last year, the Bank Indonesia (BI) reported on February 7.

World Thailand’s confirmed coronavirus cases remain at 25 The cumulative number of confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus infection in Thailand remains unchanged at 25, with patients responding well to treatment.

World Singapore raises alert for coronavirus outbreak to Orange Singapore on February 7 raise its alert for coronavirus outbreak to Orange after the country recorded four infection cases of unknown origin.