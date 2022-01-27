ASEAN Leaders of Cambodia, Myanmar hold online talks Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen had a teleconference with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar, on January 26.

World First group of migrant workers under MoU to enter Thailand on February 1 The Ministry of Labour has revealed that the first group of migrant workers under the MoU on Labor Employment with neighbouring nations will arrive in Thailand on February 1, 2022.

ASEAN ASEAN holds webinar on fourth industrial revolution The ASEAN Secretariat on January 26 held a webinar to discuss the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN which was recently adopted by the ASEAN Leaders at the 38th Summit in October 2021.

World RoK, ASEAN nations to launch joint projects in green, digital technologies The Republic of Korea (RoK) and a number of Southeast Asian nations agreed on January 26 to expand their joint research and development in green and digital technologies, as well as launch six projects this year.