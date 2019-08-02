Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – Authorities of Thailand’s Bangkok city have set up a monitoring centre following small bomb blasts and other incidents at 11 locations across the city on August 2 morning, but no areas have been declared special security zones.

The local media quoted Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang the same day as saying that the Bangkok administration is closely monitoring and evaluating the situation. With himself in charge, the centre will work around the clock and keep the public informed.

He also assigned the municipal traffic and transport department to inspect and link signals from cameras at all locations, so officials can track developments in real time.

The governor confirmed that all the cameras in areas where explosions occurred were functioning. He also asked directors of all the 50 district offices to keep a close watch for people acting suspiciously and for suspicious objects.

Somkiart Nonthakaew, Director of the municipal disaster prevention and mitigation department, said all fire stations and crews have been put on full alert.

The blasts occurred at a time when the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings were underway, with foreign ministers from the US, China, Russia, Japan taking part.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incidents.-VNA