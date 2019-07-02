Thailand sets up mountain area water supply for villagers in Ban Kiew Taeng village (Source: NNT)

- As part of an assistance package given to neighbouring countries in addition to the Thailand-Laos road development project, the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) has helped set up a tap water system for Lao villagers living in border areas.It was developed to honour His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of the royal coronation.The Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) joined hands with the Lao World Engineering & Construction Company Ltd on the creation of a mountain tap water system, with a 500,000 baht budget, to help villagers in Ban Kiew Taeng village, Chomphet district, and Luang Prabang province, Laos, where the people were being affected by the construction of the new Hongsa - Ban Chiang Man Dam.The tap water system will allow 238 villagers in 70 households to have a supply of clean water for consumption and farming all year round, helping improve their quality of life. The project was initiated in honour of His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of the royal coronation, and to enhance good relations with countries in the Great Mekong Subregion. – NNT/VNA