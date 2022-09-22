Thailand, Shopee ink deal to bring more Thai sellers online
The Thai Ministry of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote transboundary online trade among Thailand’s small enterprises. The initiative aims to add at least 300 million THB to the economy within 3 years.
Bangkok (VNA/NNT) - The Thai Ministry of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote transboundary online trade among Thailand’s small enterprises. The initiative aims to add at least 300 million THB to the economy within 3 years.
Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai presided over the agreement signed between the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Shopee Thailand Co, Ltd.
The MoU will promote transboundary trade by leveraging the DITP’s online “TOPTHAI” Store programme, which will be launched on leading online platforms in target markets. The programme is expected to help strengthen confidence in Thai products and improve exports.
Sinit said TOPTHAI Store will open on the Shopee platform. Participating sellers will receive digital skills training so they can sustainably implement sales practices. The entrepreneurial stores will be promoted and campaigns to stimulate demand conducted, including but not limited to discount coupon offers and free delivery offers.
Shopee will also support entrepreneurs in creating online stores abroad, handling merchandise and stocks, chats with customers, and export operations. Initially, Thai sellers will receive orders from customers in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. A target has been set to bring 50,000 predominantly small sellers to the Shopee platform in order to generate 300 million baht of sales within three years.
The TOPTHAI Store is now available on seven leading online trade platforms. These include bigbasket.com in India, Tmall in China, Amazon in the US, PChome Thai in Taiwan, Klangthai in Cambodia, and Blibli in Indonesia. The store has already generated a total of 505 million baht in sales, leveraging Thai products lines that were specifically selected by government agencies for their quality./.
Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai presided over the agreement signed between the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Shopee Thailand Co, Ltd.
The MoU will promote transboundary trade by leveraging the DITP’s online “TOPTHAI” Store programme, which will be launched on leading online platforms in target markets. The programme is expected to help strengthen confidence in Thai products and improve exports.
Sinit said TOPTHAI Store will open on the Shopee platform. Participating sellers will receive digital skills training so they can sustainably implement sales practices. The entrepreneurial stores will be promoted and campaigns to stimulate demand conducted, including but not limited to discount coupon offers and free delivery offers.
Shopee will also support entrepreneurs in creating online stores abroad, handling merchandise and stocks, chats with customers, and export operations. Initially, Thai sellers will receive orders from customers in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. A target has been set to bring 50,000 predominantly small sellers to the Shopee platform in order to generate 300 million baht of sales within three years.
The TOPTHAI Store is now available on seven leading online trade platforms. These include bigbasket.com in India, Tmall in China, Amazon in the US, PChome Thai in Taiwan, Klangthai in Cambodia, and Blibli in Indonesia. The store has already generated a total of 505 million baht in sales, leveraging Thai products lines that were specifically selected by government agencies for their quality./.