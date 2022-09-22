World Malaysia sets up special committee to help job scam victims A multi-agency special committee led by Malaysia's foreign ministry will be formed to ensure Malaysians who are victims of job scam syndicates and are stranded in other countries are brought home safely.

World Indonesia joins global vaccine network The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) opens a global vaccine network for Indonesia's pharmacy industry in Indonesia, the Health Ministry's Secretary General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha said on September 20.

World Special court to make final ruling on Pol Pot regime’s former leader The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) will rule on the final appeal motion in Case 002/02 concerning Khieu Samphan, one of the senior leaders of the Pol Pot genocidal regime, in connection with crimes against humanity, genocide and grave breaches of the 1949 Geneva Convention.