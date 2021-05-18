Thailand shows support for APEC statements
Thailand has expressed its support for the three key statements to be announced by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, local media reported.
Thai Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit (Photo: bangkokpost.com)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has expressed its support for the three key statements to be announced by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, local media reported.
Thai Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said after a video conference with New Zealand’s Minister of Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor that his country has agreed to support New Zealand's proposal to issue three important documents at the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting to be held on June 5.
Of the three issues in focus, the first regards the facilitation of the COVID-19 vaccine movement, which requires that APEC countries not restrict the vaccine export, except for certain restrictions specified by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The second is to support the movement of essential goods and promote cooperation in logistics to boost imports and exports of such necessary items as medical equipment, vaccines, food, agricultural products, and home appliances in the new normal era.
The third is to promote trade as an important tool to respond to the pandemic under the WTO's multilateral trading system and sustainability with support in particular for the bio-economy, circular economy, and green economy.
Minister Jurin Laksanawisit added Thailand will be ready to host APEC next year, after New Zealand.
Meanwhile, a joint meeting between APEC trade ministers and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) is scheduled to take place on June 4 to jointly formulate policies and guidelines for dealing and rehabilitating regional economies amid the COVID-19 crisis./.