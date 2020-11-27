Thailand signs deal to buy 26 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca
James Teague, president of AstraZeneca's in Thailand, attends a signing ceremony at Government House in Bangkok on November 26 (Photo: AP)
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand on November 27 signed a deal to procure 26 million doses of a trial coronavirus vaccine developed by UK pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University.
The doses are expected to be delivered in mid-2021, covering 13 million people in the 69 million-strong country.
Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute signed a non-refundable advance market commitment contract worth 2.38 billion THB (79 million USD) with AstraZeneca to reserve the supply of the vaccine candidate. Another 3.67 billion THB (121 million USD) agreement for the purchase of the trial vaccine, known as AZD1222, was signed by the Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed that Thailand must be able to get sufficient doses of a successful vaccine early.
Last month, the Thai government signed a contract with Oxford University and AstraZeneca to produce a vaccine in the country after the vaccine the two organisations were developing showed a very good efficacy rate of 70-90 percent.
Thailand has confirmed 3,961 COVID-19 cases since January, including 60 deaths./.