World WB grants 400 million USD for Indonesia’s mangrove rehabilitation The World Bank has offered 5.5 trillion rupiahs (400 million USD) to help Indonesia rehabilitate its mangrove forests in the next four years.

World Indonesia to leave out some sensitive goods from RCEP tariffs Indonesia plans to exclude several “sensitive” commodities such as rice, weaponry and alcoholic beverages from its scheduled commitment to eliminating tariffs in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

World UN Security Council’s E10 – I5 Dialogue wraps up The dialogue of the ten current non-permanent members (E10) and the five newly-elected non-permanent members (I5) of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), presided by Vietnam, successfully wrapped up on November 26.

World Thailand tourism struggles despite loosened entry policies Thailand welcomed first 1,201 foreign tourists in October since a ban in April aimed at averting coronavirus outbreaks, as the country gradually opens up to a select number of visitors.